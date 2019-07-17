Labrador float plane crash: Underwater recovery team takes over search for victims

An underwater recovery team is headed to a remote lake in Labrador where a float plane crashed on Monday to resume a search for the missing occupants.

The Air Saguenay float plane was carrying four fishermen, two guides and a pilot when it crashed into Mistastin Lake. Search and rescue officials confirmed Tuesday three of those on board were killed.

Four other people remain missing.

The RCMP confirmed Wednesday that its Newfoundland and Labrador division is now leading the operation and has mobilized the dive team.

“Our efforts will focus on locating the remaining occupants — three bodies were recovered yesterday,” the RCMP said in a statement. “It is unknown if the remaining occupants are inside the plane.”

Jean Tremblay, the president of the small Quebec airline, said Wednesday that he believes the others are still inside the aircraft.

“We’re waiting for the RCMP to get there with some divers… We think we won’t find any survivors in this crash,” he told Global News via phone.

“The missing bodies are, I guess, under the water inside the fuselage of the plane. That’s why we need to wait until the divers are there to confirm that.”

Two military helicopters and a second float plane surveyed the site on Tuesday looking for survivors but did not find anything.

Tremblay said he’s aware that an underwater search team has been called in to continue the efforts.

“The RCMP estimate that they will be there maybe today or tomorrow — 24 to 48 hours to get there with the divers,” he said.

“The divers are coming from Halifax and the RCMP are coming from Goose Bay, so they have to co-ordinate everything to get there. It’s not very close, it’s very far in Labrador, and accessible only by chopper or float plane.”

The float plane, the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, left Three Rivers Lodge on Crossroads Lake, just east of Schefferville, Que., on Monday morning. It was headed to Mistastin Lake, about 120 kilometres southwest of Nail, N.L., for a fishing camp when it crashed.

When it did not return to base on time, Tremblay told the Canadian Press that his airline activated an “emergency plan.”

A crew on a Hercules military aircraft, sent from Greenwood, N.S., located the wreckage at around 5 a.m. local time Tuesday. It was reportedly identified by the plane’s tail, sticking out of the water.

The cause of the crash is not known. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.

Tremblay said as of now, all signs point to an issue with the landing.

“We think it happened on the landing of the aircraft, according to what they have seen of the plane, of the crash,” he said. “But you know, until we get there, this is just preliminary information.”

The Maritime Forces Atlantic, who are involved in the rescue efforts, told the Canadian Press that weather isn’t believed to be a factor, as it was “fair, sunny with cloudy periods and light winds” for Monday and Tuesday.

While the identity of those on board has not been made public, Tremblay spoke highly of the pilot, identified Wednesday as 61-year-old Gilles Morin.

He said the pilot was experienced and had been working with Air Saguenay since 2011.

“He was a very kind person, a very safe person,” he said. “He inspired confidence, you know? We have lots of questions about what happened with that crash.”

On its website, Three Rivers Lodge touts itself as a “wilderness fly fishing camp” that gives anglers “exclusive access to the remote, nutrient-rich streams, rapids and lakes of the Woods River system.”

With files from the Canadian Press