Pilot survives float plane crash near Little Grand Rapids

No injuries are reported after a float plane crashed near Little Grand Rapids Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the report of the crash and an injured pilot on Fedirchyk Lake, roughly 12 kilometres southwest of Little Grand Rapids, around 5 p.m.

RCMP say the float plan was taking off from the remote lake when it crashed into rocks.

Police from Little Grand Rapids quickly got to the scene with the help of a helicopter, which happened to be in the community helping fight forest fires in the area.

READ MORE: Little Grand Rapids First Nation residents return home after wildfire smoke evacuations

The pilot was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was the only person aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

“It was fortunate that a helicopter was at the Little Grand Rapids airport,” said Sgt. Glen Binda, of the Little Grand Rapids RCMP in a release.

“Their help was essential in the rescue due to the remote location of the lake, working collaboratively with Manitoba Sustainable Development was critical for a successful outcome.”

The Transportation Safety Board along with the RCMP continue to investigate.

RELATED VIDEO: Aerial footage shows plumes of smoke over Little Grand Rapids, Man.