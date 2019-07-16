Richmond RCMP hunt man who allegedly pepper-sprayed woman in failed robbery

Richmond RCMP is on the hunt for an alleged robber, accused of spraying a woman with pepper spray on Sunday.

According to police, it happened just after 4 p.m., on No. 3 Road near Westminster Highway.

Investigators said the woman had just left a currency exchange, and was headed back to her parked vehicle when she was approached by a man.

The suspect allegedly sprayed her with a substance police think was pepper spray, before struggling with the woman in an unsuccessful attempt to steal her purse, police said.

The victim was treated for exposure to the spray, along with non-life threatening injuries caused by the struggle, according to the RCMP.

Officers are now looking for a slim Asian man, who was wearing a dark grey hoodie, sunglasses, a baseball cap and a black duffle bag.

Police are also advising people carrying large sums of cash to be extremely vigilant about their surroundings, to travel with another person, and to stay to well-populated areas.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information or dashcam video shot in the area at the time to contact the Richmond RCMP.

