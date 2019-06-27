32 people arrested over two days during Richmond retail theft crackdown

Richmond RCMP say 32 people, including four youths, were arrested over a two-day crackdown on retail thefts in the city this month.

Police said Thursday a majority of the suspects arrested between June 19 and June 20 were from outside Richmond, and brought criminal histories into the city with them.

READ MORE: Police appeal to armchair detectives after thieves pilfer $40K snake chairs

Police were assisted by security staff at Richmond Centre Mall and Lansdowne Mall during the crackdown, with security at Toys R Us, London Drugs, Walmart, the Apple Store and other retail outlets also taking part.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police also assisted during the operation.

WATCH: (March 29) Kelowna gas stations robbed back-to-back

Over the course of the crackdown, police said the most common items stolen were meat, liquor, candy and clothing.

RCMP said nine of the suspects arrested had no permanent residence or fixed address, while four breached their conditions from prior arrests.

Sgt. Simon Lee with the Richmond RCMP Property Crime Unit said in a media release that some suspects were already known to police, sometimes for the exact same crime.

READ MORE: ‘A devastating loss’: Thieves allegedly rip off $25K worth of therapy dog equipment

“One was apprehended twice on the same day for theft. Another suspect that we arrested was identified from a previous retail theft operation we conducted,” Lee said, while adding a warning to others.

“If you are a criminal and you come to Richmond for the sole purpose of committing a crime, we will catch you,” Lee said.

No charges were immediately announced Thursday.