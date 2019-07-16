Waterloo police investigating after man reportedly flashes handgun at motorist
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after they say a person was sitting in their car in Waterloo on Monday night when a man reportedly approached the vehicle and flashed a handgun.
Police say the suspect then walked away without making any demand or asking for personal property.
READ MORE: Woman has car impounded, licence suspended after Waterloo police watch friend climb in trunk
The alleged incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of King Street North and University Avenue, police say.
The suspect is being described as a black man in his 20s who stands around six feet tall with a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing black clothing at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.
READ MORE: Cambridge motel robbed at gunpoint
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.