Woman has car impounded, licence suspended after Waterloo police watch friend climb in trunk

A 19-year-old woman had her vehicle impounded and licence suspended after Waterloo Police officers watched her attempt to drive with a friend in her trunk.

Police say the incident occurred outside a restaurant in Waterloo near the intersection of Columbia Street East and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

They say they were at the scene for another matter when a member of the public alerted them to the situation.

Police say the woman had left the restaurant and her friend got into the trunk while police were watching. Police say there was an even an empty seat in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with stunt driving and had her car impounded and licence suspended for seven days.

@WRPSToday Traffic officers spotted a 19 year old female leaving a restaurant in Waterloo last night. Even with an empty spot in the back seat, she chose to put a friend in the trunk. Her decision caused her to loose her vehicle and licence for 7 days. #notworthit pic.twitter.com/nL1oPoBOOZ — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) July 14, 2019