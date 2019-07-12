Waterloo man arrested in connection to hit-and-run: police

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that occurred in Waterloo early Thursday morning.
Police say the incident happened in a parking lot near King and Columbia streets at around 1:25 a.m.
A man was found in the parking lot with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.
Police say a 28-year-old Waterloo man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene.
