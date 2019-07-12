Crime
July 12, 2019 11:05 am

Waterloo man arrested in connection to hit-and-run: police

By Local Online Journalist

Waterloo Regional Police say a silver BMW was involved in the alleged hit-and-run in Waterloo on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that occurred in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened in a parking lot near King and Columbia streets at around 1:25 a.m.

A man was found in the parking lot with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say a 28-year-old Waterloo man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene.

