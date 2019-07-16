Alberta RCMP seek driver who rammed police cruiser in stolen vehicle

RCMP in southern Alberta are hoping the public can help them identify a driver who rammed a police cruiser in the town of Okotoks on Tuesday.

The incident happened in a parking lot off Southridge Drive and Big Rock Lane between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

RCMP said officers were called to the area for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot – near the Safeway and a McDonald’s.

When they arrived, an RCMP officer approached the vehicle on foot. It was at that point that RCMP said the driver in the suspicious vehicle “rammed the passenger side” of the police cruiser.

The vehicle then left the parking lot, driving north on Northridge Drive.

No officers were injured, RCMP said.

RCMP describe the vehicle as a black Land Rover with Alberta licence plate DFA 325.

“The vehicle and licence plate were confirmed stolen,” a Tuesday RCMP release stated.

Okotoks RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage of the stolen vehicle, to call them at 403-995-6400 or to report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers.