July 15, 2019 1:33 pm
Updated: July 15, 2019 1:44 pm

RCMP searching for suspect wearing ‘Venom’ mask in Airdrie restaurant robbery

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Tom Hardy stars as Venom in 'Venom.'

Sony Pictures
RCMP in Airdrie are searching for a male suspect who robbed an A&W restaurant last Thursday while disguised as a popular Marvel Comics character.

Police said the thief was wearing a ‘Venom’ mask — one of Spiderman’s archenemies — and a black padded motorcycle gloves and black pants.

According to RCMP, the person entered the store located on Edmonton Trail at around 4:30 a.m. and took off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as being 5′ 8″ to 5′ 11″ tall with a medium build and a deep voice.

Police also said he was wearing a black nylon jacket with a hood, “BMW Motorsports” on the chest and a Puma insignia on the right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.

