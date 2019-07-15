RCMP searching for suspect wearing ‘Venom’ mask in Airdrie restaurant robbery

RCMP in Airdrie are searching for a male suspect who robbed an A&W restaurant last Thursday while disguised as a popular Marvel Comics character.

Police said the thief was wearing a ‘Venom’ mask — one of Spiderman’s archenemies — and a black padded motorcycle gloves and black pants.

According to RCMP, the person entered the store located on Edmonton Trail at around 4:30 a.m. and took off with an unknown amount of money.

READ MORE: Man in Venom costume robbed Kitchener store

The suspect is described as being 5′ 8″ to 5′ 11″ tall with a medium build and a deep voice.

Police also said he was wearing a black nylon jacket with a hood, “BMW Motorsports” on the chest and a Puma insignia on the right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.

Related Man arrested after police release shocking video appearing to show elevator robbery