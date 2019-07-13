Man arrested after police release shocking video appearing to show elevator robbery

Toronto police say officers have arrested a man in connection with an alleged elevator purse robbery, just over one week after investigators released a shocking video appearing to show the incident.
Police said they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road late on June 1 for reports of a robbery.
Investigators allege a woman was robbed of her purse in an elevator inside a condo building in the area.
Last week, police released a video of the alleged incident in the hope that someone would recognize the suspect.
In it, a man and a woman could be seen inside an elevator when the man appears to try to grab the woman’s purse.
A scuffle ensues and the man appears to force the woman to the ground before getting a hold of the purse and forcing the woman out of the elevator.
Police said John McKenna, 23, of Kingston, was arrested on Thursday and charged with numerous offences.
McKenna faces charges including robbery, uttering threats of bodily harm, failing to comply with a probation order and using a credit card obtained by crime.
He is scheduled to appear in a College Park court the morning of July 24.
