Person shot at central Alberta campground over long weekend
A long weekend shooting at an Alberta campground that left one person wounded has led to a charge of attempted murder.
Rocky Mountain House RCMP say they learned early Saturday morning about a male who had allegedly been shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.
He was airlifted to Edmonton where he’s listed in stable condition.
A suspect was arrested soon after.
Edward Allister Mckenzie, a 20-year-old Rocky Mountain House resident, remains in custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 5.
Mckenzie is also charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.
