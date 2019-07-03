Crime
July 3, 2019 3:35 pm

Person shot at central Alberta campground over long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File
A A

A long weekend shooting at an Alberta campground that left one person wounded has led to a charge of attempted murder.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP say they learned early Saturday morning about a male who had allegedly been shot multiple times and taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

He was airlifted to Edmonton where he’s listed in stable condition.

A suspect was arrested soon after.

Edward Allister Mckenzie, a 20-year-old Rocky Mountain House resident, remains in custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 5.

Mckenzie is also charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta campground shooting
Alberta RCMP
Attempted Murder
Campground Shooting
Court
Crime
Edward Allister Mckenzie
Edward Mckenzie
Possession of a firearm without a licence
Rocky Mountain House RCMP
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.