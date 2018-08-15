RCMP investigate after 62-year-old man shot in northwest Alberta campground

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a campground in northwest Alberta, according to police.

Grande Prairie RCMP officers were called to a campground at Evergreen Park at 5:49 a.m., police said in a news release.

They found a man inside a trailer with a single gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

“Police believe this was not a random act and there is no additional risk to public safety,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP have not announced any arrests and say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780.830.5700 or their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.

Evergreen Park is located about 465 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.