Attempted murder charge laid in Grande Prairie shooting

A man is facing a list of charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Grande Prairie over the weekend.

Police said a road grader and a vehicle were involved in a collision in the area of 100 Street and 84 Avenue in Grande Prairie shortly after midnight on Saturday. A person got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the grader before fleeing the area on foot.

The grader operator wasn’t shot but was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP arrested Dakota Jackson Grey, 22, at a home in Grande Prairie.

Grey is facing several charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm and a possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s been remanded in custody and is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.