Edmonton Oilers sign Josh Archibald

The Edmonton Oilers added some depth to the roster, signing 26-year-old forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The Regina, Sask. product had career highs with 12 goals and 22 points in 68 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

In 121 total NHL games, he has 36 points, 44 penalty minutes an a plus two rating. He was a part of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup win in 2016-17, playing in four playoffs games as well.

Originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Penguins, Archibald spent 188 games with their American League affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he amassed 64 points in 188 games.

Financial details on the contract were not disclosed by the team. He is expected to compete for a depth role.

