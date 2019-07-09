Legends of the Game: 630 CHED set to release new series on Oilers Now

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, 630 CHED Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer is bringing you stories from the game like you’ve never heard before.

From triumph to tragedy, to humor, heartbreak and heroism, Legends of the Game aims to peel back the curtain on stories you won’t find anywhere else.

It all starts Wednesday, July 10 with the third-winningest coach in NHL history, Sherwood Park’s own Ken Hitchcock.

Ken Hitchcock

Ken Hitchcock got his start coaching Midget hockey in Sherwood Park in the early 1980s before the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers offered him a job in the junior ranks.

From there, Hitchcock coached the Blazers to four division titles and two Memorial Cup appearances, receiving the CHL’s Coach of the Year award in 1990.

Hitchcock made the jump to the NHL as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990, spending three season there. He was named the head coach of the Dallas Stars in January on 1996 and won his only Stanley Cup there in 1999.

“Hitch,” as he’s affectionately known, had stops in Columbus, St. Louis and Edmonton after that, and won the Jack Adam’s Trophy as the NHL’s top coach with St. Louis in 2012.

He is third in all-time wins by an NHL coach behind Scottie Bowman and Joel Quenneville and has an 849-534-88-127 record over 1598 games behind an NHL bench.

He was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada this past year.