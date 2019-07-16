Pedestrian woman sustains serious injuries in Monday night collision

A woman in Regina sustained serious injuries following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Monday night, police say.

According to the Regina Police Service, the collision happened in the area of 4th Avenue and Robinson Street at about 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation

EMS transported the victim to hospital for further treatment, police say.

Police say traffic was diverted away from the scene as they investigated. Police requested a collision reconstruction team.

At this time, police are not releasing any more information regarding her medical condition.

READ MORE: Dirt bike driver killed in Eston, Sask. collision

Their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.