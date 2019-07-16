Canada
July 16, 2019 10:59 am

Pedestrian woman sustains serious injuries in Monday night collision

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police say one woman is in hospital for serious injuries after being involved in a vehicle and pedestrian collision on Monday night.

Taryn Snell / Global News
A A

A woman in Regina sustained serious injuries following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Monday night, police say.

According to the Regina Police Service, the collision happened in the area of 4th Avenue and Robinson Street at about 7 p.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation

EMS transported the victim to hospital for further treatment, police say.

Police say traffic was diverted away from the scene as they investigated. Police requested a collision reconstruction team.

At this time, police are not releasing any more information regarding her medical condition.

READ MORE: Dirt bike driver killed in Eston, Sask. collision

Their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crime Stoppers
Medical Condition
Pedestrian Collision
Regina hospital
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
RPS
Serious Injuries

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.