Attempted robbery leads to drug arrest in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a 17-year-old is facing a long list of drug charges following an attempted robbery in the city’s east end on Monday evening.

The suspect allegedly confronted another teenager in a plaza and demanded his wallet, police said in a news release.

The victim refused and ran into a nearby business, but the altercation didn’t end there.

“The accused followed and forcefully pinned the victim up against the inside door of the store,” police said.

The suspect was unable to get to the wallet and took off.

Police said officers located the teenager and allegedly found a large amount of cash and drugs on him including cocaine, magic mushrooms and marijuana.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking and possession.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.