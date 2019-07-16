Man drowns in backyard pool in Hamilton

A 30-year-old man from the U.S. drowned in a backyard pool in Hamilton on Monday night, according to police.

Detectives say officers were called to a residence on Proctor Boulevard near Dunsmure Road shortly before 9 p.m.

When they arrived, police say officers saw two people attempting to give a third man CPR.

Police took over and continued CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man had been swimming alone in a backyard pool while the homeowner was out front.

When the owner returned to his backyard, he noticed the man at the bottom of the pool and went into the water to retrieve him with the assistance of a neighbour, according to police.

An autopsy procedure is scheduled for Tuesday, and Hamilton police say the incident is “not suspicious.”

The incident is the latest in a rash of recent nearby drownings.

Halton police have dealt with a few drowning incidents, including the death of an 89-year-old man found in a pool at a Burlington apartment building on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, an elderly woman drowned after she and a young girl were pulled from a pool in Oakville. The 79-year-old grandmother died, while the four-year-old girl regained consciousness and was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Earlier in July, a married couple was found dead after a car drove into the water at LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.

Police say the pair were found dead when the vehicle was pulled out of the water around 2 a.m. on July 3.

