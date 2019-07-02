Police confirm ‘recovery mission’ after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario in Burlington

Halton police say a car has “gone into the water” off LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.

Police posted early details of the incident just before 9:00 p.m. on social media Tuesday night, saying they believe two people went into Lake Ontario with the vehicle.

After confirming “a heavy presence” of police, fire and EMS teams on scene, investigators say a “recovery mission” is in progress.

It’s believed the vehicle went down and became “completely submerged” about 40 feet from the shoreline at LaSalle Park.

Police confirm Peel Regional Police’s dive team is a part of the recovery effort.

Vehicle approx 40 feet from shoreline. Completely submerged under water. ^ra — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 3, 2019

.@HaltonPolice have notified the regional dive team after single vehicle drove into Lake Ontario near Lasalle Park Marina in Burlington. Witnesses say multiple occupants were inside the vehicle, @HRPSBurl confirm it is an ongoing recovery operation #BurlON pic.twitter.com/1uYeRlQZpM — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) July 3, 2019

This is devastating news for our city. Thank you to @Haltonpolice and emergency responders for working quickly in their recovery efforts as we await more details on what happened. https://t.co/2CWa2W99Hy — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) July 3, 2019