Police confirm ‘recovery mission’ after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario in Burlington
Halton police say a car has “gone into the water” off LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.
Police posted early details of the incident just before 9:00 p.m. on social media Tuesday night, saying they believe two people went into Lake Ontario with the vehicle.
READ MORE: Police release photos of suspects in Burlington distraction theft
After confirming “a heavy presence” of police, fire and EMS teams on scene, investigators say a “recovery mission” is in progress.
It’s believed the vehicle went down and became “completely submerged” about 40 feet from the shoreline at LaSalle Park.
Police confirm Peel Regional Police’s dive team is a part of the recovery effort.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.