July 2, 2019 10:51 pm

Police confirm ‘recovery mission’ after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario in Burlington

Halton regional police say a vehicle went in to Lake Ontario, Tuesday night.

Halton police say a car has “gone into the water” off LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington.

Police posted early details of the incident just before 9:00 p.m. on social media Tuesday night, saying they believe two people went into Lake Ontario with the vehicle.

After confirming “a heavy presence” of police, fire and EMS teams on scene, investigators say a “recovery mission” is in progress.

It’s believed the vehicle went down and became “completely submerged” about 40 feet from the shoreline at LaSalle Park.

Police confirm Peel Regional Police’s dive team is a part of the recovery effort.

 

 

