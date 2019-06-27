Woman in Niagara Falls struck, pinned by alleged stolen car involved in QEW chase: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a woman after a car chase down the QEW in Niagara which ended with a crash that pinned another woman inside a building.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post that the pursuit that began in Oakville earlier Thursday and ended with the crash in Niagara Falls when the car exited the QEW at Drummond Road.
“OPP from the Burlington area were attempting to stop and investigate a vehicle. That vehicle failed to remain,” said Schmidt on Periscope, “It fled the police and was involved in several collisions and several incidences on the QEW as it was fleeing from police.”
Schmidt said the vehicle eventually exited the QEW at Drummond Road and crashed into a building, pinning a woman against the vehicle.
“That woman was inside that building,” said Schmidt, “And as the vehicle struck this building, it pinned that woman inside, injuring her.”
READ MORE: Niagara police arrest 3rd man in ongoing theft, fraud investigation near St. Catharines
Both the bystander and the driver were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said.
OPP say the female driver, now in custody, is in her 20s. It’s not yet known where she’s from.
Niagara Regional Police say they are assisting OPP with the investigation.
“OPP is the lead agency. We are assisting with scene management, ” said Const. Phil Gavin. “Our officers are also assisting with some of the collision investigations.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.