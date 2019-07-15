Canada
Man dead after drowning in Burlington outdoor pool: police

Halton police say an 89-year old man drown in a Burlington pool near Lakeshore Road on Monday.

An 89-year-old man is dead after drowning in a pool at an apartment in Burlington on Monday morning, according to Halton police.

Officers responded to a call on Lakeshore Road near Appleby Line after someone reported the alleged drowning.

“Police were called to this residence shortly before 6:00 a.m. after reports of a man floating in the pool,” Const Ryan Anderson told Global News, “Unfortunately a male was located deceased in the pool. CPR and was conducted by EMS, but unfortunately, the man died.”

Investigators say they do not consider the circumstances around the drowning to be suspicious at this point.

