Man dead after drowning in Burlington outdoor pool: police

An 89-year-old man is dead after drowning in a pool at an apartment in Burlington on Monday morning, according to Halton police.

Officers responded to a call on Lakeshore Road near Appleby Line after someone reported the alleged drowning.

READ MORE: Mother drowns trying to rescue six-year-old son from choppy waters in Pickering

“Police were called to this residence shortly before 6:00 a.m. after reports of a man floating in the pool,” Const Ryan Anderson told Global News, “Unfortunately a male was located deceased in the pool. CPR and was conducted by EMS, but unfortunately, the man died.”

Investigators say they do not consider the circumstances around the drowning to be suspicious at this point.

Officers have responded to a reported drowning at 5220 Lakeshore Rd. in Burlington where an 89-year-old male has been recovered from a pool and sadly, pronounced deceased. Circumstances do not appear suspicious. Investigation ongoing. Media Relations Officers on scene. ^jh — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 15, 2019

WATCH: City of Kawartha Lakes woman drowns in backyard swimming pool: OPP