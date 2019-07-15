Canada
July 15, 2019 8:22 am

Mother drowns trying to rescue six year old son from choppy waters in Pickering

By Staff The Canadian Press

Emergency services at the scene of the drowning incident on Sunday.

Colin Williamson / Global News
PICKERING – Police say a woman drowned at Frenchmen’s Bay in Pickering Sunday while trying to rescue her six-year-old son from choppy waters.

They say the child was on a flotation device, but his mother feared he’d strayed too far from shore and went in the water to get him.

The woman, who was in her thirties, was later pulled from the water without vital signs.

Paramedics performed CPR and the woman was then rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say her son was not injured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

