Federal government announces funding for seniors’ affordable housing project in London

An affordable housing project on London’s Hamilton Road is receiving a $7.1-million boost from the federal government.

Canada’s Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi was in town on Monday to announce the funding for Residenza Ortona, an affordable housing project for seniors and veterans.

READ MORE: Federal government providing $3.1M for Indigenous clean technology project

The project is part of a $55-billion national housing strategy.

“We know these investments are so important. This is part of our continuing effort to ensure seniors have safe, secure and affordable housing but also to build on ensuring seniors have a safe, secure future to retirement that they can look forward to,” Tassi said.

MP for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos was also on hand for the announcement. He said it’s about time the country had a minister dedicated to seniors.

“As we continue to stay focused on building a Canada where social justice is front and centre, we need to keep in mind the needs of our seniors,” he said.

“We’re seeing demographic shifts right across the world, but certainly in Canada and here in London as well, where seniors are becoming such a crucial part of the population.

“By 2031, I think, they’re going to be 25 per cent of the population,” Fragiskatos added.

READ MORE: Ontario launches workplace safety blitz to support new and young workers

The new affordable housing project is just one way the federal government is listening to the needs of seniors.

“By rolling back the age of eligibility for OAS (Old Age Security) and GIS (Guaranteed Income Supplement) from 67 to 65, we know we prevented 100,000 seniors from going into poverty,” Tassi said.

“[By] increasing the GIS for the most vulnerable seniors, 57,000 seniors were lifted out of poverty, and of course, our $6-billion investment in home care and palliative care, committing to a dementia strategy and $50 million in the latest budget to implement that strategy,” she said.

Of the 60 units, 90 per cent will be affordable housing, with 10 being assigned to veterans.