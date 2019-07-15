Ontario launches workplace safety blitz to support new and young workers

The Ontario government is cracking down on hazardous workplaces in the province.

Labour minister Monte McNaughton visited the Thames Pool on Ridout Street in London on Monday to announce a workplace safety blitz that aims to support new and young workers.

The blitz will be made up of a series of targeted workplace inspections starting Monday.

“It will focus on retail, restaurant, hospitality and recreational sectors — the places were young people tend to get their first jobs,” McNaughton said, who also serves as the MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex

“This is meant to be a heads up to businesses.”

The announcement follows an outreach effort to businesses that intended to ensure workplaces are compliant with provincial regulations.

“Our inspectors will check that new and young workers are properly trained and supervised on the job, are protected against heat stress, are protected against workplace violence or workplace harassment, meet minimum age requirements and that there’s an internal responsibility system in the workplace,” McNaughton added.

The safety blitz and its accompanying inspections will run from Monday until Aug. 30.

During a similar blitz last year, the Ministry of Labour conducted 2,321 field visits, visited 1,901 workplaces and issued 7,675 orders and requirements under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The Ontario government says new and young workers face an increased risk of injury during their first month on a new job.

