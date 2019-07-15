Federal government providing $3.1M for Indigenous clean technology project

The federal government is investing $3.1 million into an Indigenous-led clean technology pilot project that will partner with Trent University in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Trent University, Noblegen receive nearly $800,000 to advance clean-water technology for mining industry

Speaking at Trent, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced on Monday that Carbonix, an Indigenous technology company from Fort William First Nation, would receive the funding from Natural Resources Canada to use resources more efficiently to reduce pollution and water waste.

The company will scale up a project that produces active carbons from sustainably sourced feedstock, like petroleum coke and wood waste. The carbon is then used to capture contaminants from industrial waste streams and mine tailings.

The project aims to accelerate the return of water used during extraction processes back to the environment and accelerate land restoration.

This activated carbon is being developed out of a @TrentUniversity lab in partnernship with @CarbonixInc and SGS Lakefield. The carbon can be used to purify industrial waste streams & remediate land at a faster rate. More on this project tonight at 6 @CHEXNewswatch @GlobalPtbo pic.twitter.com/i8WLteyhnf — Noor Ibrahim (@TheNoorIbrahim) July 15, 2019

“Through projects like this, the government of Canada is finding solutions that will help reduce pollution, drive clean innovation and create good jobs,” said Monsef on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi.

“Accelerating clean technology development is key to promoting sustainable economic growth as Canada moves toward a clean energy future, helping us meet our domestic and international commitments while helping maintain our natural resource advantage for years to come.”

READ MORE: Western Canadian First Nations groups making progress in bid to purchase TMX

The $3.1-million funding builds on the initial investment of $120,000 provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Indigenous Forestry Initiative and Indigenous Services Canada’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative.

Today, I was pleased to announce an additional $3.1 million investment for an Indigenous-led clean technology pilot project that aims to use resources more efficiently to reduce pollution and water waste. For more details: https://t.co/BQuYUvVIEm #ptbo #nogojiwanong #ptbocanada pic.twitter.com/HUXtXjGdoa — Maryam Monsef (@MaryamMonsef) July 15, 2019

Carbonix will be partnering with Trent University along with nearby SGS Lakefield, a mining and mineral services company, as part of the project. Carbonix has been working with Trent University since 2013.

More to come…

WATCH: (March 28, 2018) High school students’ project focuses on empowering indigenous women with technology