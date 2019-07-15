Federal government providing $3.1M for Indigenous clean technology project
The federal government is investing $3.1 million into an Indigenous-led clean technology pilot project that will partner with Trent University in Peterborough.
Speaking at Trent, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced on Monday that Carbonix, an Indigenous technology company from Fort William First Nation, would receive the funding from Natural Resources Canada to use resources more efficiently to reduce pollution and water waste.
The company will scale up a project that produces active carbons from sustainably sourced feedstock, like petroleum coke and wood waste. The carbon is then used to capture contaminants from industrial waste streams and mine tailings.
The project aims to accelerate the return of water used during extraction processes back to the environment and accelerate land restoration.
“Through projects like this, the government of Canada is finding solutions that will help reduce pollution, drive clean innovation and create good jobs,” said Monsef on behalf of Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi.
“Accelerating clean technology development is key to promoting sustainable economic growth as Canada moves toward a clean energy future, helping us meet our domestic and international commitments while helping maintain our natural resource advantage for years to come.”
The $3.1-million funding builds on the initial investment of $120,000 provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Indigenous Forestry Initiative and Indigenous Services Canada’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative.
Carbonix will be partnering with Trent University along with nearby SGS Lakefield, a mining and mineral services company, as part of the project. Carbonix has been working with Trent University since 2013.
