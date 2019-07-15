Crime
Nanaimo mall evacuated after reports of youth with gun

Nanaimo RCMP says the city’s Woodgrove Centre Mall has was being evacuated Monday evening, due to reports of a young man with a gun.

Police said they were searching for the suspect, adding that no one had been injured.

Police describe the suspect as about six-feet-tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a white hat, grey pants and a black jacket.

More to come…

