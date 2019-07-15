Nanaimo mall evacuated after reports of youth with gun
A A
Nanaimo RCMP says the city’s Woodgrove Centre Mall has was being evacuated Monday evening, due to reports of a young man with a gun.
Police said they were searching for the suspect, adding that no one had been injured.
Police describe the suspect as about six-feet-tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a white hat, grey pants and a black jacket.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.