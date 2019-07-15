CAT ferry delayed again: Bay Ferries says Yarmouth service to start up in ‘late summer range’

The company that operates the Yarmouth, N.S., to Bar Harbor, Maine ferry says that the service has been delayed — again.

In a press release issued on Monday, Bay Ferries Limited says that due to construction and related approval processes at the Bar Harbor terminal, the date to resume service had to be pushed back.

According to the press release, the company says that all customers that hold current bookings for this season will be offered full refunds on their reservations.

Bay Ferries says that customers will be offered alternate passage between Saint John, N.B. and Digby, N.S. based on availability.

The current ferry season has seen a disruption in service since the decision was made to move the ferry terminal from Portland, Maine to Bar Harbor, Maine a few months ago.

