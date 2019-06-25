Canada
June 25, 2019 2:59 pm
Updated: June 25, 2019 3:00 pm

Part of Yarmouth ferry’s sailing season could be salvaged: official

By Staff The Canadian Press

The CAT, a high-speed passenger ferry, prepares to depart Yarmouth, N.S. heading to Portland, Maine on its first scheduled trip on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. The heavily subsidized ferry between Nova Scotia and Maine says it won't be able to start on schedule at the end of this month because of delays related to renovating its new terminal in Bar Harbor.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says there’s a chance the ferry service linking Nova Scotia with Maine could salvage part of its delayed sailing season.

However, spokesman Michael McCarthy stressed it’s up to Bay Ferries to ensure the terminal in Bar Harbor, Maine, is in compliance with the federal department’s standards – and that could take some time.

McCarthy says Bay Ferries was made aware that upgrading the terminal, which the company took over in February, could take between 12 and 18 months.

He says getting the terminal ready for operations is a top priority for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The heavily subsidized ferry service, which has shifted its U.S. destination from Portland, Maine, was supposed to start sailing between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor on June 21 – but the start date has been pushed back twice

Last week, Bay Ferries announced that all reservations prior to and including July 18 would be cancelled.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

