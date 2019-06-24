CAT ferry back in Yarmouth, N.S., amid troubled sailing season

The CAT ferry came back to Yarmouth, N.S., on Sunday.

The vessel that will serve as transportation between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine, pulled into Yarmouth shortly before 2 p.m. AT, according to marinetraffic.ca

The arrival of the high-speed passenger ferry from its wintering location in Charleston, North Carolina, may signal an end to the delays that have plagued the 2019 season, which is still yet to get underway.

Bay Ferries Inc., announced last week that its high-speed passenger ferry will not begin its 2019 sailing season until at least “mid-summer” and cancelled all reservations up to and including, July 19.

However, the delays have not come from the Nova Scotia side of the operation but with complications south of the border.

Bay Ferries has pointed to a number of reasons for the delay, including the “complexity of the construction and approvals process associated with the renovation of the Bar Harbor ferry terminal.”

Other factors have been cited, including the U.S. government shutdown and delays in the terminal land transfer process.

Bay Ferries has said construction of the marine side of the project is on time but there are delays on land, where the company is involved in building a ferry terminal that will house U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facilities.

Nova Scotia’s business minister has admitted that it was now an open question whether the provincially subsidized service would run this summer.

The CAT is operated by Bay Ferries as part of a 10-year deal with the Nova Scotia government made back in 2016.

The province has committed an estimated $8.5 million to help with the renovation work and the ferry’s operating subsidy for this year is expected to be $13.8 million.

— With files from The Canadian Press