Funeral to be held Monday for HRM firefighter who died saving son

The funeral for a Halifax Regional Municipality firefighter who died saving his son will be held in Lawrencetown, N.S., Monday afternoon.

Sam London, 37, died at Drysdale Falls in Tatamagouche, N.S., on July 9.

Firefighters are lining the driveway going into the Good Shepherd Church for Sam London’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/0H3yJrXUTC — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) July 15, 2019

READ MORE: ‘Quiet, unassuming and kind’: HRM firefighter identified as man who drowned at Drysdale Falls

According to an online crowdfunding campaign, London died while rescuing his son, who became stuck in whirlpool. The page says London was swept into the undercurrent and died as a result.

London worked at Station 18 on Main Street in Westphal. According to his obituary, he was a firefighter for 15 years and is being remembered for his “bravery and commitment to keeping the community safe.”

“He loved watching all sports, but most of all he loved watching his children’s games,” the obituary reads. “He loved exercise, playing any kind of sport and was a loyal Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

“He was a hard-worker who prioritized spending time with his family and friends; his quick but quiet humour will be sadly missed and loved forever.”

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating after man drowns in Tatamagouche

London’s Celebration of Life will take place at the Good Shepherd Church in Lawrencetown starting at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow.

The online crowdfunding campaign for London’s family has so far raised over $48,500.