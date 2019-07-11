‘Quiet, unassuming and kind’: HRM firefighter identified as man who drowned at Drysdale Falls

A Halifax Regional Municipality firefighter has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Drysdale Falls in Tatamagouche this week.

According to a GoFundMe page launched for his family, Sam London died on Tuesday after rescuing his son, who became stuck in a whirlpool.

“Sam jumped in to successfully rescue his son, but was instead swept into the undercurrent himself,” the page reads.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to Drysdale Falls, 14 kilometres southeast of Tatamagouche, N.S., at 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 38-year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour, N.S., had been swimming with family members when he went underwater and failed to resurface.

In an email to Global News, Keith Slack, who started the GoFundMe campaign, said London was a “gentleman, quiet, unassuming and kind.”

“He was all about his family and proud to be a firefighter,” Slack stated.

The online crowdfunding campaign has raised over $19,000 as of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.