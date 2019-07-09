Police investigating after woman drowns in Richmond County

Police are investigating after a woman drowned in Cape Breton’s Richmond County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a call to Crooked Lake Road in Framboise, N.S., at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was at a cottage with a friend when she decided to go for a swim.

She disappeared a short time later, according to police, and failed to resurface.

“The friend tried to help her but was not able to get to her in time,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police and volunteer firefighters weren’t able to recover the woman’s body Monday. An RCMP dive team recovered her body Tuesday morning.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Police say they currently have not made a determination about criminality.