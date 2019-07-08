4-year-old dies after drowning in backyard swimming pool in Laval

A four-year-old boy has passed away after drowning in a backyard swimming pool Sunday afternoon in Laval, according to police.

Officers were reportedly called to a home on Place des Capucines in the Sainte-Dorothée district at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Questions raised about foster care of black children after drowning death of 5-year-old Montreal boy

According to police, the boy was unconscious when officers arrived.

Urgences-Santé paramedics transported the child to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

WATCH: Montreal raises age limit for unsupervised kids in public pools

Raynald Hawkins, director general of the Quebec branch of the Royal Lifesaving Society of Canada, says the main issue surrounding pool safety is accessibility.

“If you have an in-ground pool, you need a side fence, and when you have an above-ground pool, it also needs one,” he said.

“You have to establish a fence between the house and the backyard pool.”

Hawkins points out that one way to prevent potential drownings is to always have a designated supervisor, similar to having a designated driver after a night out.

READ MORE: 5-year-old boy dies after falling into a West Island pool

“Ask an adult to be the supervisor for all the kids. Don’t expect the kid will be with the mother or father — you need to supervise the kid,” he said.

“When we want to cross the street, we always ask the kids to be in reach of the parents. It’s the same principle with the backyard pool.”

WATCH: Canadians are being urged think about water safety as part of a national drowning prevention campaign

He also encourages parents to teach their children to swim “as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Quebec teen drowned during school swim and nobody noticed for 38 minutes

Hawkins says this is the third drowning in a backyard pool this summer in Quebec.

There have been 30 drownings in 2019 so far, compared to 22 last year.