Five-year-old boy dies after falling into a West Island pool

A five-year-old child died yesterday after falling into a backyard pool in Pierrefonds yesterday.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the boy was playing by the water at a friend’s house when he fell in.

The boy’s 10-year-old brother dove into help but, both boys had to be rescued.

Neighbours and adults who were first on the scene performed CPR on both children. He was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The older brother was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has since been listed as stable.

The pool was still closed for the winter.

A coroner’s investigation is underway.