N.S. RCMP investigating after man drowns in Tatamagouche

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a reported drowning that happened on Tuesday.

Police were called to Drysdale Falls, 14 kilometres southeast of Tatamagouche, N.S., at 4:50 p.m. on July 9.

The RCMP say that a 38 year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour, N.S., had been swimming with family members when he went underwater.

When the man didn’t surface, police say a family member attempted to rescue him.

The Bible Hill Fire Department was also called in to help rescue two other members of the man’s family.