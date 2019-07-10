Canada
July 10, 2019 12:06 pm

N.S. RCMP investigating after man drowns in Tatamagouche

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News

Police were called to Drysdale Falls, 14 kms southeast of Tatamagouche, N.S., at 4:50 pm on July 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a reported drowning that happened on Tuesday.

Police were called to Drysdale Falls, 14 kilometres southeast of Tatamagouche, N.S., at 4:50 p.m. on July 9.

READ MORE: Police investigating after woman drowns in Richmond County

The RCMP say that a 38 year-old man from Three Fathom Harbour, N.S., had been swimming with family members when he went underwater.

When the man didn’t surface, police say a family member attempted to rescue him.

READ MORE: Autopsy on Halifax PhD student pulled from Italian river reveals he drowned: report

The Bible Hill Fire Department was also called in to help rescue two other members of the man’s family.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Death
Drowning
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Tatamagouche
Three Fathom Harbour

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.