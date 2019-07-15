Canada
July 15, 2019 11:03 am

Boil water advisory lifted in Montreal West

The boil water advisory was issued last week.

A boil water notice has been lifted in Montreal West.

The advisory was issued for some residents along Radcliffe Road and Wolseley Avenue amid sewer and plumbing work in the area.

Mayor Beny Masella confirmed the notice was lifted on Monday.

He says affected residents were informed in the morning they can now use their tap water.

The advisory was issued in the middle of last week after a water quality test was done. It lasted through the weekend, until contractors provide the town with an update on Monday.

— With files from Global News’ Billy Shields

