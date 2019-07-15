Boil water advisory lifted in Montreal West

A boil water notice has been lifted in Montreal West.

The advisory was issued for some residents along Radcliffe Road and Wolseley Avenue amid sewer and plumbing work in the area.

READ MORE: Boil water advisory in effect for some Montreal West residents

Mayor Beny Masella confirmed the notice was lifted on Monday.

He says affected residents were informed in the morning they can now use their tap water.

The advisory was issued in the middle of last week after a water quality test was done. It lasted through the weekend, until contractors provide the town with an update on Monday.

— With files from Global News’ Billy Shields