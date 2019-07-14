Boil water advisory in effect for some Montreal West residents
Some Montreal West residents are being told to boil their water after a water test came back negative.
Some residents along Radcliffe Road and Wolseley Avenue have been told to boil their water as sewer and plumbing work occurs on Wolseley.
But some, like Daniel Markuze, are frustrated they don’t have more information.
“We don’t know what may have happened,” he said.
According to Mayor Beny Masella, work to replace the sewer and plumbing system under Wolseley started in mid-June. The negative water quality test came back in the middle of last week, and the town was last given an update by its contractor Friday.
Residents “need to boil their water until further notice,” Masella wrote to Global News by text.
Masella said the town should receive an update from the contractor on Monday.
