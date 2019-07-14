Extreme weather in Craven, Sask., cancels Country Thunder headliner Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw fans didn’t ‘like it’ or ‘love it’, as his show was cancelled at Country Thunder in Craven, Sask. Saturday. His set was scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

According to Country Thunder’s twitter account, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Craven, damaging McGraw’s equipment making him ultimately unable to perform.

Unfortunately, due to severe weather and high winds, Tim McGraw's equipment was damaged and he is unable to perform. Saturday day tickets will be honored for Sunday! — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) July 14, 2019

Another performance, Travis Tritt, was also shut down early due to the weather. His set began at 8:30 p.m., but as the weather came in, Tritt let his fans know the four songs he was able to perform would be the only ones in a comment on twitter.

To stay safe from the winds and pummeling rain, attendees were told to head back to their campsites. Those with day passes were told to take shelter at nearby baseball diamonds and structures on Main Street.

Organizers also advised any stragglers who hadn’t taken shelter to “buddy up” with “new friends” and seek shelter in vehicles or trailers. For those calling it quits and leaving the festival, organizers advised they drive slowly as they exited.

True, but they do cancel shows unfortunately. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 14, 2019

Such a bummer that my show @countrythunder was cut short tonight by weather and my buddy, @thetimmcgraw didn’t get to play at all. What can you do? Mother Nature is a fickle bitch sometimes. Be safe y’all! pic.twitter.com/OxTVVRpNaP — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) July 14, 2019

For fans who had bought day passes for Saturday, organizers of the festival let them know their passes would be honoured for Sunday.

Despite fans being able to trek back to the grounds for free Sunday, some were disappointed they couldn’t experience the artist they intended to see.

@TheTimMcGraw paid $115.00 just to come see you. Been following you and listening to you since I was a little girl. Saw you in stoon with faith two years ago. I’m sadden I couldn’t see you tonight. Hope you and @Travistritt are safe right now ❤️ — Abbs (@Abbyleigh_kk) July 14, 2019

What about those that paid for platinum that can’t see him… — Amy Marr (@14_Marr) July 14, 2019

If i dont see @TheTimMcGraw tonight, my night is ruined — Bailey McNeil (@BaileyMcNeil9) July 14, 2019

Later Saturday night, though, beer gardens re-opened and Wonderland took the stage in that area around midnight.

Sunday’s headlining act is Chris Stapleton.

