Extreme weather in Craven, Sask., cancels Country Thunder headliner Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw fans didn’t ‘like it’ or ‘love it’, as his show was cancelled at Country Thunder in Craven, Sask. Saturday. His set was scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
According to Country Thunder’s twitter account, a severe thunderstorm rolled through Craven, damaging McGraw’s equipment making him ultimately unable to perform.
Another performance, Travis Tritt, was also shut down early due to the weather. His set began at 8:30 p.m., but as the weather came in, Tritt let his fans know the four songs he was able to perform would be the only ones in a comment on twitter.
To stay safe from the winds and pummeling rain, attendees were told to head back to their campsites. Those with day passes were told to take shelter at nearby baseball diamonds and structures on Main Street.
Organizers also advised any stragglers who hadn’t taken shelter to “buddy up” with “new friends” and seek shelter in vehicles or trailers. For those calling it quits and leaving the festival, organizers advised they drive slowly as they exited.
For fans who had bought day passes for Saturday, organizers of the festival let them know their passes would be honoured for Sunday.
Despite fans being able to trek back to the grounds for free Sunday, some were disappointed they couldn’t experience the artist they intended to see.
Later Saturday night, though, beer gardens re-opened and Wonderland took the stage in that area around midnight.
Sunday’s headlining act is Chris Stapleton.
taylor.braat@globalnews.ca
Follow @TaylorbeYQR
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.