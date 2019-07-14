Country Thunder day four brought severe thunderstorms and 10 more arrests: Sask. RCMP

A severe thunderstorm brought in rain, thunder, heavy winds, and hail to Craven Sask.’s Country Thunder music festival Saturday – keeping Saskatchewan RCMP busy making sure attendees were safe and sheltered.

There were, however, 10 more arrests made throughout day four of the event, according to RCMP.

One person was arrested for impaired driving, an assault was investigated and there were several disturbances related to alcohol. The RCMP said minors consuming alcohol remained an issue through Saturday as well.

With those arrests, the total for the festival is at 33 with one more day of music and partying in store.

On top of the day’s 10 arrests, there were 46 calls for service from the RCMP, bringing the total number of calls throughout the festival to 123.

RCMP want to remind the public that SGI has shuttles running throughout the event to ensure there is no possibility for impaired driving. They also say taxis are on-hand as well.

Due to the extreme weather from Saturday night, the grounds are “wet and parking is extremely limited.”

Saturday’s headlining act, Tim McGraw, was cancelled due to extreme weather damaging his equipment on stage. Organizers said on twitter those who purchased Saturday day passes could use them on Sunday.

“Although later than planned, we thought the system was going to pass and allow us to get on with the show,” said Kim Blevins, Country Thunder Music Festivals General Manager. “But persistent lightning strikes, rain and high winds in a slow-moving cell created an unsafe environment for our fans and artists.

“Tim McGraw and his band were standing by in hopes of resuming the show even after the cell had passed by 11:15 p.m., she said. “Unfortunately, much of the group’s gear and some instruments sustained heavy damage during the downpour,” Blevins said. “It was the final straw in this decision.”

Chris Stapleton headlines the final day of the festival with his performance scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on the main stage.

