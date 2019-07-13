Owen Sound mosque vandalized two nights in a row: ‘It’s kind of disturbing’

Consecutive nights of vandalism at an Owen Sound mosque are raising concerns among the city’s Muslim community as police investigate who is behind it.

On Friday, members arriving for prayer at the Owen Sound Muslim Association discovered tomato sauce and eggs splattered on and around the front entrance, according to Imam Hafeez Motorwala. The next day, they found another mess, this time made up of mustard and more eggs.

“It’s kind of sad. It’s kind of disturbing as well,” Motorwala told Global News over the phone from Montreal, where he is on vacation.

“What is the motive behind it? God knows. Who knows? Maybe it’s just mischief, maybe it’s just an individual — a couple of individuals — up to no good, or even hatred.”

He said he doesn’t believe the actions reflect the attitudes of the people of Owen Sound.

The Owen Sound Police Service confirms it is investigating vandalism at the mosque.

“Well, certainly in our community there’s no place for a hate-motivated crime focusing on any one particular group,” Chief Craig Ambrose said.

“It’s obviously concerning when something like this happens and we’ll be doing everything we can to identify the people responsible.”

Police are also looking into stickers found throughout the city described as being linked to the “neo Nazi movement,” but it is unclear if they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-376-1234.