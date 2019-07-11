Racist graffiti found throughout West Vancouver neighbourhood, police investigating

West Vancouver police are investigating after a neighbourhood was covered with graffiti earlier this week, some of it containing racist messages.

Police say they were called to the 1300-block of Camridge Road on July 9, where they found a vehicle marked with red and blue spray paint.

Officers then found several other places marked by the same coloured paint, including light posts, mailboxes and other vehicles.

The racist messages were then found on the side of a second vehicle and a large community mailbox, police said.

“This is especially concerning to us given the racist language that was used,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement. “We are asking anyone with information about this, to please come forward.”

Police believe the damage was done between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 4:30 a.m. on July 9.

The damage is believed to be valued at over $7,000.

The racist messages have police treating the incident as a hate crime, and investigators have notified the BC Hate Crimes Team for a review.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact West Vancouver police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.