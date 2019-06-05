Coquitlam mayor ‘offended and disgusted’ by Nazi graffiti on popular trail

The mayor of Coquitlam says he’s “offended and disgusted” by Nazi graffiti that turned up on the Central Valley Greenway this week.

Images of the graffiti, which includes swastikas and other white supremacist iconography, was painted on a utility box on the trail between North Road and Cariboo Road, near the border of Burnaby and Coquitlam, according to Twitter user @xDVNx.

Hey @cityofcoquitlam @CityofBurnaby @New_Westminster @TransLink – I’m not sure who is in charge of the CVG trail between North rd and Cariboo, but there is some fresh Nazi graffiti here. pic.twitter.com/CZEE5LQfAG — DVN Actual (@xDVNx) June 2, 2019

Responding to the images, Mayor Richard Stewart said he hates all graffiti because of how much it costs cities, but was particularly upset to see the racist images.

“On behalf of City Council and our residents I condemn this mindless and senseless act, and the hate it is intended to convey,” wrote Stewart on Facebook.

“I stand with our local Jewish community, and our residents from every race, creed and culture in opposing this cowardly act.”

In a Twitter response to the original post, Metro Vancouver said it was deploying staff to remove the graffiti.

Stewart said the RCMP is also investigating.

