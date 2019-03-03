Crime
Police investigating racist graffiti at Langley elementary school

Some of the graffiti drawn at Topham Elementary in Langley's Walnut Grove.

Racist graffiti and hateful messages have been scrawled on several sides of Topham Elementary in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood.

People in the area first spotted it on Saturday morning.

It appears whoever was responsible for the vandalism left behind at least three black markers on the school grounds.

Some of the graffiti drawn at Topham Elementary in Langley\’s Walnut Grove.

By the looks of the writing and misspellings, many neighbours believe kids are behind the graffiti.

“It’s obviously a very diverse community and you don’t expect to see it in this area,” said neighbour Daniel Sinclair.

“You’re not going to get away from people who have these feelings or want to act like this. It’s what we do about it that will be the difference maker.”

RCMP have been notified of the vandalism and are investigating.

