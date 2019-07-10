York police say ‘incident’ at Canada’s Wonderland not hate-motivated, no charges laid

York Regional Police say an alleged assault at Canada’s Wonderland last month is not being treated as a hate crime.

“After a thorough investigation into the incident at Wonderland on [June] 27 and reviewing all the facts, video and witness accounts, we have determined this was not a hate-motivated incident and no charges will be laid,” police said in a post on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The matter was referred to the service’s hate crime unit for review.

A spokeswoman for Wonderland previously said there was an “altercation between guests” near the park’s front gate. Grace Peacock said in a written statement at the time that police and Wonderland security “responded quickly and appropriately” and both parties were ejected from the park after an investigation.

Police and the theme park wouldn’t confirm any more details about the alleged incident at the time. However, the advocacy group the National Council of Canadian Muslims called it “extremely troubling.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

