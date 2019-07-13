Man seriously injured after shooting at Etobicoke plaza, police say

Toronto police say a man was seriously injured after a shooting at a strip plaza in Etobicoke late Friday.

Police said officers received a call around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots on Islington Avenue, just north of Hwy. 401.

Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters that officers “located a scene at a strip plaza on Islington.”

Alldrit said a man in his 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers provided many resources,” he said. “They’ve combed the area searching for suspects. The investigation is ongoing now. Currently, we’re searching for video.”

No suspect information has yet been released.

Alldrit said a car driving by at the time of the shooting was also hit by a bullet, but the driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

