Big White hosting Freeride Days; inaugural event ends Sunday

Scores of mountain bikers have gathered at Big White near Kelowna for Freeride Days.

The inaugural, four-day event started Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

The competition includes slopestyle events, best trick, a kids race and air downhill.

Summer Big White's BIGGEST event yet is happening this weekend! Join us for our inaugural Freeride Days, four days of non-stop, adrenaline-pumping mountain biking action, beginning July 11 and going until July 14. See you there! #BikeBigWhite

Thursday’s lone event was the bronze open slopestyle. Liam Wallace took first with a two-run total score of 91.00. Placing second was Soren Farenholtz at 89.33, with Liam Baylis in third at 85.66.

Placing sixth at 80.66 was Jackson Goldstone, who is the first alternate for Saturday’s gold invitational slopestyle event.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Goldstone said before the event started. “[Loft Bike Parks] took a massive slopestyle course and shrunk it down so we can ride it.”

Friday’s events included women’s slopestyle and best trick, with Saturday’s schedule featuring the gold invitational slopestyle, the kids race and a whip-off. Sunday’s lone event is the air downhill.

For more on Freeride Days, click here.