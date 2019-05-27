Injured mountain biker rescued by helicopter in Naramata area

Penticton search volunteers used a helicopter to rescue a mountain biker in the Naramata area on Saturday.

PENSAR members were called to the Three Mice Mountain bike trail just after 4 p.m.

A woman was biking the Bronco trail in the southeast corner of the trail system when she was injured.

Searchers were able to respond quickly because her friends used a mobile app called “TrailForks – Mountain Bike” to send their exact location, according to a news release from PENSAR.

PENSAR said a ground stretcher team extraction would not be appropriate because of the mountain biker’s injuries and the nature of the terrain, so it deployed its helicopter long-line extraction to lift the woman to a waiting ambulance.

Search crews recommend downloading the mountain-biking app if heading into the backcountry regardless of the activity. Rescuers said over the past few years, the emergency alert tab has been very helpful in pinpointing the exact location of an injured person.