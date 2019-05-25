Feature May 25 2019 9:13pm 02:07 Dozens protest Penticton’s plan to ban sitting on downtown sidewalks The City of Penticton is considering updating its bylaws to ban sitting or lying on sidewalks, but not everybody is happy about the proposed changes. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5317003/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5317003/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?