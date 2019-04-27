central okanagan April 27 2019 7:13pm 01:38 Kelowna Vaisakhi parade, April 27, 2019 The ninth annual Vaisakhi Parade was held in Kelowna on Saturday, and hundreds of people attended the event in and around the Okanagan Sikh Temple in Rutland. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5212630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5212630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?