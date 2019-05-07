central okanagan May 7 2019 2:53pm 02:01 Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber announces retirement Longtime Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber has announced his retirement. His last day will be July 31, 2019. He started with the station in 1990. Global Okanagan announces retirement of longtime news anchor Rick Webber <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5250758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5250758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?